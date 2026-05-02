Disclaimer

1. Chacko C. Precise Intervention Clinical Review Report for Loong. Philips Doc ID: D000874955. 2021.

2. Workflow improvement reported by users. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.

3. Applicable with required maintenance and commercial upgrades.

4. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

5. Actual service experience may vary depending on contract type, system configuration, geographical location and external factors such as parts availability. Performance guarantees, including uptime, are subject to the terms and conditions of individual service agreements.

6. Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.

7. Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT Brilliance Air, iCT, Ingenuity, Incisive and Spectral CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.

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