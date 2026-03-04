Disclaimer

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) comprises the Pathology Scanner Second Generation (SGS) and the Image Management System (IMS). The Image Management System comprises the Image Management System Viewer software and the IMS Application Server and Storage Software. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution additionally includes the Display.

*Philips Pathology Scanner SGi is for Research Use Only in the United States and is not available for sale in all countries. Future availability cannot be ensured. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

**Third party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for (market) availability.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) is in conformance with Regulation (EU) 201 7/746 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDR).