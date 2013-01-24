EverFlo Home oxygen system

Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.
EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
Lightweight
Lightweight for easy transport
The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
The Right Fit
The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs
EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Low maintenance
Low maintenance for reduced service costs
No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption
Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly
The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform
Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility
The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Oxygen purity indicator option
Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security
EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Recessed flow meter
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Durable metal cannula
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.
