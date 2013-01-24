The Alice 6 LDx is a full-featured, easy-to-understand diagnostic sleep system. It allows staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Pair the base station with the LDxS head box for 19 EEG inputs or the LDxN for 32 EEG inputs.
The integrated ZRIP driver allows you to setup the patient faster and easier by reducing the number of connections during hook-up. There is one keyhole input that allows for quick- connect to the Headbox with just one wire and no external wiresets.
Omnilab Advanced +, digital integration
The direct connection of the Omnilab Advance + allows for digital integration with Alice 6, eliminating the need for channel calibrations and multiple cable connections. Omnilab Advanced +, when used with Alice 6, offers an exclusive therapy composite channel that is helpful for complex titrations. This channel automatically captures all relevant features pertaining to the settings you need to see.
Automatic chin re-referencing
Monitor all three chin EMG inputs real-time and allow the system to automatically select the best pair to display based on impedances using our patented chin EMG technology
Powered by Sleepware G3 with Somnolyzer
The Alice 6 LDx system is powered by Sleepware G3, the same software used for our other Alice family in-lab PSG and portable sleep diagnostic devices. Sleepware G3 is a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size.
Alice 6 LDx supports the LDxS and LDxN Headbox
The Alice 6 LDx base station works with both the LDxS and LDxN headboxes allowing for diagnostic flexibility from the system. The LDxS Headbox offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN Headbox offers 32 EEG inputs.
Continuous impedance check
Electrode impedance is continuously monitored and reported for EEG, EMG and ECG during the sleep study to give the clinician real-time feedback on the quality of electrode-skin contact
