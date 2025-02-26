Reach out to your peers easily and communicate directly from the CT system to help simplify consultation and training. CT Collaboration Live features chat, call, video call, screen share and remote access.
Features
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Disclaimer
* Not available in all geographies.
** Does not include gantry or couch movements from the CT console screen for safety purposes.
† Image review by CT Collaboration Live is not for diagnostic purposes.