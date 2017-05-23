Home
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with Philips image fusion and needle navigation capabilities. Streamlined workflow allows clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound while needle navigation aids in guiding biopsy of small and difficult-to-access lesions.

NEW to EPIQ Evolution 1.0, exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) comes to image fusion with automated registration of CT and ultrasound volumes. Anatomical information within the CT volume is analyzed and automatically matched with the ultrasound structures allowing the user to achieve image fusion within seconds. Now image fusion is quick and simple allowing you to focus less on setup and more on the procedure.
NEW transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization, allowing for fast decisions compared to without fusion.
With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, EPIQ PercuNav offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.
With increased pressure to reduce costs and procedure times throughout the healthcare world, EPIQ PercuNav addresses these requirements by allowing the clinician to take a multimodality fusion approach in different clinical scenarios. Using new redesigned and reusable accessories, the clinician can now utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, and small parts while reducing times and dependence on other imaging techniques such as MR or CT.

New to EPIQ Evolution 3.0, exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) comes to image fusion, with automated registration of cross sectional volumes with live ultrasound.  Anatomical information in the liver is analyzed similar to finger print technology, achieving successful image fusion within seconds.

Now, image fusion is quick and simple allowing you to focus less on setup and more on the procedure ahead.
