SimplyGo Mini Portable oxygen concentrator (POC)

Search terms
The SimplyGo Mini is designed to help you grow your business by giving you the ability to offer the light weight, attractive features and true reliability that today’s patients demand in a POC.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
View product
View product
View product
View product
Built for the demands of today’s active patients
Durability matters to your business
Simply smart design
The Right Fit
View product
View product
View product
View product
|
SimplyGo Mini System
|
|
System with standard battery
Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one standard rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
|
1113601 (U.S.)
1113604 (International)
|
System with extended battery
Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one extended rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
|
1113602 (U.S.)
1113605 (International)
|
Accessories
|
|
Standard lithium ion battery
|
1116816
|
Extended lithium ion battery
|
1116817
|
SimplyGo Mini External Battery Charger
|
1116830
|
SimplyGo Mini DC power supply
|
1116819
|
SimplyGo Mini AC power supply
|
1116818
|
SimplyGo Mini AC power cord
|
1082664
|
User Manual
|
1118724
|
Accessories – Bags - Brown
|
1119897
|
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap brown
|
1119897
|
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, brown
|
1116824
|
SimplyGo Mini backpack, brown
|
1116836
|
Accessories – Bags – Black
|
|
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap, black
|
1119928
|
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, black
|
1119893
|
SimplyGo Mini backpack, black
|
1119894
|
Warranties
|
|
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 1-year sieve warranty
|
1120121
|
SimplyGo Mini 2-year sieve warranty extension
|
1120123
|
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 3-year sieve warranty
|
1122070
|
|
Potential increase in patient retention
|
|
Potential increase in clinician confidence and referrals
|
|
Increase in employee value-added activities because of fewer calls
|
|
Decrease in day-to-day business disruptions because of product failures
|
|
Decrease in inventory because of fewer swap-outs
|
|
Decrease in resources and overtime payments to deal with failed equipment calls and pick-ups
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
What's trending
@PhilipsHealth
News