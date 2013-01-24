Home
Image Management System viewer

Pathology case viewer

Image Management System viewer is designed to get pathologists through cases as fast as possible, and having easy access to information and resources to enable better informed decision making. The IMS viewer is part of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution.

Features
Real-time collaboration

Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Intuitive ease-of-use

Image Management System viewer is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
Smart workflow management

Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.
Enhanced viewing experience

Review and analysis of images is done by the pathologist on a high-resolution monitor. Enjoy ergonomic features like magnifier zoom navigation, ‘clickless’ panning image manipulation, and customized panels to maximize your viewing area.

IMS viewer

 

The IMS viewer is your gateway to review and analyze digitized images. Comprehensive workflow features give you an advantage over traditional methods of case assignment and distribution.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and review system comprising of an ultra-fast scanner, an image management system and display including advanced features to manage the scanning, storage, presentation and sharing of information.
  • In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use.
  • In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use.
  • In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes.
  • The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Singapore and Middle East.

