Image Management System viewer Pathology case viewer

The IMS viewer is your gateway to review and analyze digitized images. Comprehensive workflow features give you an advantage over traditional methods of case assignment and distribution.
Image Management System viewer is designed to get pathologists through cases as fast as possible, and having easy access to information and resources to enable better informed decision making. The IMS viewer is part of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution.
Real-time collaboration
Intuitive ease-of-use
Smart workflow management
Enhanced viewing experience
