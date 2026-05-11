1. Compared to SENSE imaging, with no loss in image quality.
2. Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging. Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.
3. Reconstruction technology Compared to conventional (SENSE/ Compressed SENSE, SmartSpeed AI) imaging. Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.
4. Reconstruction technology Compared to conventional (SENSE/ Compressed SENSE, SmartSpeed AI) imaging. Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.