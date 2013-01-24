With Philips, we have the ability to capture trends and know what’s significant or just an anomaly. That’s going to drive better treatment decisions."
-Angelique Richard, PhD, RN, CENP, Vice President for Clinical Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer, Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center
“Standardizing Jackson Memorial’s patient monitoring has simplified the staffing and management of our Central Monitoring Unit. It has also simplified the work required to electronically send patient data to our Electronic Medical Records system, managing the network and interfaces over time. Our partnership provides the ongoing support and proactive management we want for a life-critical capability that we rely on 24/7*.”
– David Zambrana, former CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital and current EVP for Hospital Operations of Jackson Health System.
“Philips helped us standardize our medical device integration infrastructure so we can have a singular system with connectivity close to 100% uptime.”
– Thomas Goss, Clinical Integrated Applications Program Manager, Rush University Medical Center
*Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.
†Customer data over 7 month period in 2019 in unit 5CMC – Pediatrics Surgery.
‡This data is exclusive to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
§Philips IntelliBridge Device Interface Library document and Philips internal sales data.
||Results from the automation of ECG wavestrip patient transport process, non–value-added vitals charting, equipment upgrades and workflow changes. Data was collected by time study observations with the Philips team and Jackson Health team. These numbers are estimated projected time savings.