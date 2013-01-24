Home
Aiming for Zero
Aiming for Zero

unplanned equipment
downtime

What do we mean when we say we’re Aiming for Zero? Simply, we want to work with you towards a common goal: reducing unplanned medical equipment downtime.

 

It’s an ambitious target. But it’s definitely worthwhile. Because every step closer to achieving our goal will maximize your productivity and therefore increase the amount of care for your patients.

 

We partner with you in an advanced way, focusing on predictive and proactive rather than reactive maintenance. Proactive maintenance enables issues to be addressed before they impact your ability to provide continuous care. With medical equipment that is always on and ready, you are well-positioned to deliver continuous and premium patient care.

Together we can elevate the potential of your hospital management and operational efficiency.

 

Stay informed on our services to reduce unplanned equipment downtime.

We now work proactively rather than reactively if an issue occurs. This reduces the likelihood of costly downtime and, in turn, minimizes the impact on patients.

 

Peter Heidi, Head of Hospital Technology, Marienhospital

Aiming for Zero                                                                       downtime

Predictive maintenance is on the rise. We envision that, by 2018, one in

every five system service events will be triggered by careful analysis of

system data - and will therefore take place before any major issues arise.

Three ways to help increase your uptime: Download the infographic ›

Reactive customer call handling and maintenance service

 

Customer informs Philips of a problem experienced with the product. Philips will diagnose the problem remotely and if possible resolves the issue remotely.

 

Otherwise a field service engineer will be dispatched with guidance and needed parts for a single visit repair.

Alert response

 

Alerts that are generated by the device itself or equipment installed at the hospital facility indicating that critical system and/or environmental parameters and conditions are out of specification.

Proactive monitoring

 

By means of data analytics algorithms, machine and service data is constantly analyzed to identify patterns and trends. These notifications are predictive in nature, enabling a service action to be scheduled in advance without interrupting regular clinical workflow.

Aiming for Zero downtime is now a goal throughout Philips.

