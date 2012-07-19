We see a strong increase in thrombectomy interventions as a first line treatment for patients with ischemic stroke. There is also a shift from time-based to image-based patient selection for ischemic stroke treatment. Our Neuro suite has been developed to address these trends. It can support high levels of procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your stroke patients.
The three main challenges when planning treatment are:
Patient:
New technologies and devices make it more challenging than ever to efficiently navigate to the feeding vessel and accurately position devices - all while avoiding arterial dissection and spasms and minimizing contrast agent and radiation use.
After aneursym treatment, check proper device placement and deployment in the context of the feeding vessel, the neck, and the sac of the aneurysm. Efficiently measure the effect of the device placed and check for possible arterial dissections while the patient is still on the table.
Helps you reduce dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.