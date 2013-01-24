Home
Philips services are designed around you. We take pride in delivering award-winning service in ways that matter to you most, and that promote your clinical, operational and technical success.

Explore our offerings below, and read about the talented service delivery team members who are at the heart of every Philips service relationship.

    "To be rated #1 in services and customer satisfaction means a lot to us and it's a big credit to our teams in the field who are putting customers first every day."
    Vitor Rocha
    Market Leader, North America
    Service solutions that help you

    Philips is your partner, committed to helping improve your organization’s key performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical, operational, ­financial, and patient/staff experience targets. Enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal.

     

    Our global footprint helps to empower you with access to meaningful innovation, deep clinical expertise, and data analytics for personalized, actionable insights. This in combination with a wide variety of services covering every aspect of your operations.

     

    Tell us where we can help and we will tailor our services to deliver the solution that meets your needs. With outstanding delivery of services, and a focus on exceptional experience, we help you achieve your goals.

    A comprehensive portfolio of our services

    Plan and Design

    "Help me understand what I need to do and why"

    Planning services

     

    We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with ­financial services and managed services.

    Implement and Integrate

    “Help me and my organization get up and running with something new”

    Implementation services

     

    Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimal disruption. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.

    Monitor and Optimize

    “Help me perform over time and continuously improve”

    Optimization services

     

    We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to optimize technology, staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your department, hospital, or enterprise.

    Prevent and Maintain

    “Help me prevent and react when something goes wrong”

    Maintenance services

     

    Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventive maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.

    Upgrade and Secure

    “Help me stay current and secure”

    Upgrading services

     

    Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your speci­fic situation. Services include software maintenance services, cybersecurity services, trade-in services and fi­nancial models to provide you with access to a secure and sustainable equipment lifecycle.

    Enabling technologies for services

     

    A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.

    Customer stories

      Philips services - Count on us as your patients count on you


      Philips services are always there, and always on – to work as one with your teams to keep systems running smoothly.

       

      Our flexible services and education offerings may be adapted to your needs in order to support your internal teams. By teaming up with Philips to take care of your systems you can worry about what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

      Co-creating a patient focused strategy

       

      "The huge benefit we got from collaborating with Philips was to be able to pull it all together in a very comprehensive fashion and quickly get some tangible and concrete outcomes from the process.’’

       

      Andrew Saunders

      Group manager, GenesisCare

      Using design thinking to transform cancer care

       

      “This new design is absolutely going to impact positively on the patient’s experience. It is going to take it to world-class. It is going to impact our financial results.”

       

      Gena Conroy, Chief Marketing and Patient Experience Officer

      Broward Health

      Doing more with less


      "I think it’s fair to say the whole healthcare environment has to do more for less. There is no area where there is truly booming healthcare”

       

      Dr. Guy Lloyd, Consultant cardiologist

      Barts Heart Centre, London, UK

        Healthcare Consulting

         

        Our consultants help hospitals and healthcare systems improve value to patients by creating exceptional environments and achieving meaningful and sustainable improvements.

        Because everything you do touches the patient

