Philips is your partner, committed to helping improve your organization’s key performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical, operational, financial, and patient/staff experience targets. Enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal.
Our global footprint helps to empower you with access to meaningful innovation, deep clinical expertise, and data analytics for personalized, actionable insights. This in combination with a wide variety of services covering every aspect of your operations.
Tell us where we can help and we will tailor our services to deliver the solution that meets your needs. With outstanding delivery of services, and a focus on exceptional experience, we help you achieve your goals.
We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with financial services and managed services.
Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimal disruption. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.
We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to optimize technology, staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your department, hospital, or enterprise.
Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventive maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.
Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your specific situation. Services include software maintenance services, cybersecurity services, trade-in services and financial models to provide you with access to a secure and sustainable equipment lifecycle.
A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.