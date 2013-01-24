The industry-leading service you've come to expect from Philips is fueled by advanced technologies that empower our customers to manage their operations easily, quickly, and effectively. Whether you are looking to connect with a Philips service representative, manage your installed base, initiate a service request, look up a document, access analytics, or request training on a newly installed product, we have built a portfolio of solutions to help.
What’s different about Philips services? Our people.
Meet some of your partners in business and see what makes them passionate about helping customers.
