Philips is pleased to offer the Pro-Forma Analysis Tool, a model to help determine the affordability and profitability of new systems. Whether you're a chief financial officer or new to financial analysis, the Pro-Forma is simple and user-friendly, with a clear presentation of results.
You'll be able to:
The program walks you through five input screens and asks 30 brief questions about the proposed system, its expected use, and your healthcare business. It can take as little as five minutes to complete.
The model projects cash flows and calculates return on investment, break-even procedure volume and payback period. You’re armed with results driven by your own data.
