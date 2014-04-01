Home
In today's changing healthcare environment, providing quality care to a growing patient population is putting more pressure than ever on capital budgets. Philips Healthcare and Philips Medical Capital (PMC) are eager to help, with innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community.

We offer a commitment to simplicity, industry expertise and a reliable source of funds. Let's collaborate on a custom solution to meet your business needs.
Calculate ROI

Financial Solutions
Download the tool

Philips is pleased to offer the Pro-Forma Analysis Tool, a model to help determine the affordability and profitability of new systems. Whether you're a chief financial officer or new to financial analysis, the Pro-Forma is simple and user-friendly, with a clear presentation of results.

You'll be able to:

  • Estimate whether the proposed systems will be affordable and profitable
  • Compare different systems to determine which has the best return on investment


The program walks you through five input screens and asks 30 brief questions about the proposed system, its expected use, and your healthcare business. It can take as little as five minutes to complete.

The model projects cash flows and calculates return on investment, break-even procedure volume and payback period. You’re armed with results driven by your own data.

National Sales


Philips Medical Capital
1111 Old Eagle School Road
Wayne, PA 19087
Phone: 866-513-4PMC (4762)
Fax: 866-351-4762

John Tarabocchia

VP, National Sales and Marketing

Kevin Lacey – East Zone
Andy Singer – South Zone
Sandy Caravello – Midwest zone

Chuck Madeksiak – West Zone

Tom Griffith – Ultrasound

PMC products and solutions

Fair market value

Fair market value lease


For the lowest monthly payment, greatest flexibility, and a hedge against technology obsolescence, choose a fair market value lease. You have the option to return, re-lease, or purchase the equipment at the end of the term.
$1 out lease

$1 out lease


If you want to own your equipment and can fully utilize depreciation benefits, a $1 out lease or conditional sales agreement maybe a good fit for you.
ProPlus image

ProPlus


Discover the advantages of having one company to help you acquire, maintain and pay for the technology you need. Philips ProPlus offers incremental rewards for choosing Philips for your equipment, service and financing solutions.
Learn more
Cash plus

Platform Management


Obtain the latest technology without using your existing capital. Philips and Philips Medical Capital can offer you a strategic asset management plan, ensuring your equipment remains state-of-the-art while you retain capital and maximize cash flow.
Public finance

Public finance


For government or non-profit entities looking to acquire healthcare technology and real estate, tax-exempt financing offers a low cost alternative.

