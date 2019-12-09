Downtime is not an option. Philips Remote Services provide you with the remote technical, clinical and educational remote services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment, support and train your staff, and deliver a great patient experience. With our proactive remote monitoring and services, we can preempt issues to prevent them from occurring, speed resolution when needed, increase system availability, and enhance performance for your critical healthcare assets.
Keep your systems running smoothly with proactive actions and fast response from service experts
Drive efficiency with increased system uptime
Secure future success and take the lead with our innovative services
of all cases received remote support*
Guarantee up to 98% uptime**
cases fixed via Philips Remote Services
Days saved due to remote invention
*Figures based on data across all modalities
**Individual service agreements may vary.
Figures based on cases from April 2017-April 2018 and the hours saved through remote intervention when calculated against system down time should a field visit be required. Calculations provided by RADAR patient output data on systems, based on a maximum time to repair of 24 hours.
With remote services the organisation has become more efficient. We have minimal downtime across our whole fleet of scanners, which means maximise our income.”
Peter Sharpe - Chief Executive, Cobalt Imaging, Cheltenham, Gloucester
24/7 Proactive monitoring Continuous system analysis allows our experts to detect anomalies before they impact system performance – protecting you against lengthy downtime and unexpected cost.
Alert response Alerts generated by the system itself indicating that key system parameters critical to exceptional performance are out of specification. Our remote service engineers are on hand to resolve a potential issue before you place a service call.
Remote triage diagnosis and resolution With our remote diagnostics, system can be diagnosed remotely without impacting your workflow. Remote service scheduling allows you to give access to your system at a convenient time.
Software updates and upgrades Automatic software updates and upgrades can be distributed and installed without workflow interruption, ensuring your system is always running on the latest release.
