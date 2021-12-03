Search terms

Philips Clinical Professional Services (CPS) are compassionate professionals just like you. We get it. We get that it can be a daunting challenge for hospitals to achieve clinical excellence while facing a barrage of change, uncertainty and pressure. That’s why we act as partners to drive process improvement and behavioral change across key areas of clinical practice. Our teams engage with your teams clinician-to-clinician and peer-to-peer at the unit level. Together, we help you transform care and achieve the Quadruple Aim.

I would like to congratulate you [the Philips team] and express my highest regard for the fantastic presentation. [It conveyed] how vital this topic is from the caregiver’s view.

Philips customer, alarm management

Quantifiable results; real-world applications

  • Healthcare professional glancing at phone

    We help provide easy access to timely patient status information for multi-tasking caregivers on the go

    “We were uncertain about how the training would be received as our staff is used to in-person sessions. However, when we completed the education component, our staff told us, of all the training they have had for the new hospital, this was by far the best.”

    Leader, Clinical Integration Systems

  • Patient and healthcare professional conversing

    A large IDN and Philips partnered to deploy remote training during the initial COVID-19 surge

    “The quality of the training was beyond our expectation. Every detail was accounted for and every scenario planned for. It was an extremely smooth transition to the remote learning model. In some ways, it was even easier for our nursing staff to participate.”

    PICU Clinical Educator

  • Two healthcare professionals glancing at screen

    Philips and larger IDN keep optimization efforts moving forward amid COVID-19 shutdowns

    “We weren’t sure if a Virtual Kaizen would work, but the project was extremely important to our care system and patient community, so putting it on hold indefinitely wasn’t an option. We decided continuing with a virtual model was worth a try and trusted that Philips was as committed to optimizing the virtual Kaizen as we were to optimizing our telemetry center.”

    Philips customer, large IDN

  • Two healthcare professionals talking and looking at screen

    Using a remote model to help healthcare heroes access training when their time is more valuable than ever

    The virtual training model was so successful for our team that when we had the option to return to onsite training, our staff chose to continue with the remote model. The flexibility and customization it allowed us to achieve was a tremendous benefit and saved our staff significant time without compromising their training goals.”

    Executive Director of Nursing

    94%+

    overall nurse satisfaction in a survey on CPS patient transport process

    8 hours+

    daily time savings for the Central Monitoring Unit Telemetry Techs through automated measurement and export (wave strip)*

    9,622+

    potential annual hours save from workflow automation*

    * Philips IDN customer, North America record on file.

    Achieve clinical optimization in key practice areas with services that span the continuum of care

    Healing environments

    What is the best way to reduce alarm fatigue?

     

    Is your ICU struggling to maintain patient-centered care?

     

    We provide objective analysis of your policies, workflows and system data to create a healing environment with actionable, relevant alarms.

     

    • Timely detection through actionable alarms
    • Reduce noise and distraction
    • Increase patient and staff satisfaction

    Workflow optimization

    When is the last time you looked holistically at your workflow, considering people, process and technology?

     

    Are you using telemetry to improve patient flow and reduce length of stay?

     

    • Adopt game-changing workflow strategies to optimize your technologies
    • Create healing environments to mitigate challenges such as delirium
    • Drive early detection and protocol standardization

    Neonatal development

    How does your hospital environment impact infant patients’ sensory systems?

     

    Do you know proven ways to improve staff and family satisfaction scores?

     

    • Minimize the impact of the hospital environment on the developing sensory system of infants — across core measures of development.1,2,3
    • Improve staff and family satisfaction scores1
    • Increase staff knowledge of evidence-based practices3
    • Decrease length of stay and healthcare costs1,3

    Our methodology for clinical improvement


    The CPS program follows a straightforward, proven approach to drive change that is collaborative, measurable and sustainable.

    Methodology infographic

    Meet your CPS Team

    Laura Morr

    Laura Morr, MAS, BSN, RN
    Director of CPS


    Patient safety and improvement are two passions of this 30+ years nursing veteran. Laura has spent 17 years as a bedside nurse in Neuro/Trauma Critical Care and is a born educator and leader, guiding her team in designing professional services that focus on clinical outcomes and transformation.

    Ray McLean

    Ray McLean, DBA(c)-Project Management, MSDS, BSN, RN
    Clinical Improvement Thought Leader – Data and Program Management


    Ray leads customers to visualize the possibilities in the “what could be” state and builds roadmaps and services offerings to help them get there. He uses his expertise in Philips monitoring products and capabilities to solve customer challenges in data and clinical program management. Ray is a certified kaizen leader and has developed and implemented telemetry optimization projects focusing on change management. As a Data Scientist, Ray helps organizations leverage data for better problem-solving.

    Lauren Rodriguez

    Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN-K
    Clinical Improvement Thought Leader – Workflow Optimization


    Lauren approaches workflow optimization with a clinical background as a promoter and implementer of safe clinical processes. She uses an evidence-based practice to improve patient outcomes in safety, quality and efficiency of care. Lauren also has expertise in value-based healthcare, quality outcomes and policy review.

    Jessica Johnson

    Jessica Johnson MSN, RN
    Clinical Improvement Thought Leader – Workflow Optimization


    Jessica embraces clinical optimization using industry best practices and clinical insight. She is an RN with expertise in critical care nursing and informatics. Jessica is a certified Kaizen leader and has a proven track record in healthcare process improvement and change management.

    Dave Conder

    Dave Conder, MSN, RN
    Clinical Improvement Delivery Consultant – Workflow & Alarm Optimization


    Dave leverages his clinical nursing experience and ten years of experience in clinical informatics to deliver customer optimizations through increased efficiency and clarity in workflow design. Through a diverse background in clinical experiences, he understands the challenges faced by hospital administration and end-users alike.

    Christine Perez

    Christine Perez, PhD(c), BSN, RN, CEIM, NTMNC
    Clinical Improvement Thought Leader – NICU


    Christine identifies gaps in the NICU and develops clinical services to improve the overall quality of care through education and change management. She has 27+ years of RN experience in the pediatric and neonatal space as a travel nurse, Nurse Educator and in leadership roles. An internationally known speaker, she lectures frequently on a wide range of neonatal topics.

    Suzanne Nugent

    Suzanne Nugent, BSN, RN
    Clinical Improvement Delivery Consultant - NICU


    Suzanne is a RN with 14+ years in a Level III NICU. She delivers NICU educational programs and is the “Preemie for a Day” lead. Suzanne has worked as an advocate for patients and an educator for other healthcare professionals.

    Take the next step with Philips Clinical Professional Services

