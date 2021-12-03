Philips Clinical Professional Services (CPS) are compassionate professionals just like you. We get it. We get that it can be a daunting challenge for hospitals to achieve clinical excellence while facing a barrage of change, uncertainty and pressure. That’s why we act as partners to drive process improvement and behavioral change across key areas of clinical practice. Our teams engage with your teams clinician-to-clinician and peer-to-peer at the unit level. Together, we help you transform care and achieve the Quadruple Aim.
I would like to congratulate you [the Philips team] and express my highest regard for the fantastic presentation. [It conveyed] how vital this topic is from the caregiver’s view.
Philips customer, alarm management
Leader, Clinical Integration Systems
PICU Clinical Educator
Philips customer, large IDN
Executive Director of Nursing
* Philips IDN customer, North America record on file.
Healing environments
What is the best way to reduce alarm fatigue? Is your ICU struggling to maintain patient-centered care? We provide objective analysis of your policies, workflows and system data to create a healing environment with actionable, relevant alarms.
We provide objective analysis of your policies, workflows and system data to create a healing environment with actionable, relevant alarms.
Workflow optimization
When is the last time you looked holistically at your workflow, considering people, process and technology? Are you using telemetry to improve patient flow and reduce length of stay?
Neonatal development
How does your hospital environment impact infant patients’ sensory systems? Do you know proven ways to improve staff and family satisfaction scores?
The CPS program follows a straightforward, proven approach to drive change that is collaborative, measurable and sustainable.
Patient safety and improvement are two passions of this 30+ years nursing veteran. Laura has spent 17 years as a bedside nurse in Neuro/Trauma Critical Care and is a born educator and leader, guiding her team in designing professional services that focus on clinical outcomes and transformation.
Ray leads customers to visualize the possibilities in the “what could be” state and builds roadmaps and services offerings to help them get there. He uses his expertise in Philips monitoring products and capabilities to solve customer challenges in data and clinical program management. Ray is a certified kaizen leader and has developed and implemented telemetry optimization projects focusing on change management. As a Data Scientist, Ray helps organizations leverage data for better problem-solving.
Lauren approaches workflow optimization with a clinical background as a promoter and implementer of safe clinical processes. She uses an evidence-based practice to improve patient outcomes in safety, quality and efficiency of care. Lauren also has expertise in value-based healthcare, quality outcomes and policy review.
Jessica embraces clinical optimization using industry best practices and clinical insight. She is an RN with expertise in critical care nursing and informatics. Jessica is a certified Kaizen leader and has a proven track record in healthcare process improvement and change management.
Dave leverages his clinical nursing experience and ten years of experience in clinical informatics to deliver customer optimizations through increased efficiency and clarity in workflow design. Through a diverse background in clinical experiences, he understands the challenges faced by hospital administration and end-users alike.
Christine identifies gaps in the NICU and develops clinical services to improve the overall quality of care through education and change management. She has 27+ years of RN experience in the pediatric and neonatal space as a travel nurse, Nurse Educator and in leadership roles. An internationally known speaker, she lectures frequently on a wide range of neonatal topics.
Suzanne is a RN with 14+ years in a Level III NICU. She delivers NICU educational programs and is the “Preemie for a Day” lead. Suzanne has worked as an advocate for patients and an educator for other healthcare professionals.
