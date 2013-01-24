Ensuring an optimal performance of your network in combination with Philips patient monitoring solutions requires the assessment of OEM specialists.

Philips Network Assessment is the first step toward the seamless integration of IntelliVue patient monitoring components across your hospital IT infrastructure. It consists of a baseline network assessment, post-install function test and verification and network design consultancy of your patient monitoring network.

This may enable compliance to security and data transfer requirements for wired and/or wireless network infrastructures, based on the IntelliVue network specifications.