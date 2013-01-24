Home
Healthcare
Population Health Management Analytics

Turn population health data insights into knowledge and knowledge into power

Care Analytics

 

Balancing reporting and workflow requirements against care delivery demands attention—and the last thing healthcare organizations need is cumbersome data analytics technology. Patient data should be easy to access and consume, and it should seamlessly deliver actionable insights.

 

Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports that give your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize patients at the highest risk.

Key benefits

 

  • Segment at-risk patients through risk scoring and stratification
  • Find condition coding gaps to improve risk score opportunities
  • Identify and close care gaps that compromise your revenue potential
  • Visualize key performance indicators at the network, provider and practice levels
  • Prioritize your most successful programs for investment
  • Access practice guidelines as well as industry standard protocols
Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Contact us today

to discover the value of collaborative health
Explore our care analytics capabilities

  • Risk scoring and stratification
    Risk scoring and stratification

    Use risk scores, stratification to predict patient outcomes and care cost, identify patients at-risk and help prevent readmission. See how Philips Healthcare can support your needs.

  • HCC Scoring and Risk Score Management
    HCC Scoring and Risk Score Management

    With HCC coding and risk score management, Philips can help determine CMS HCC categories and calculate risk adjusted scores based on beneficiary demographics and diagnosis data to identify potential gaps.

  • Care gap identification
    Care gap identification

    Philips care gap identification functionality makes patient data easy to access and consume, so it helps seamlessly deliver actionable insights for you to deliver appropriate care at the right time.

Demonstrated outcomes in care analytics

Eastside case study

Eastside Health Network overcomes integration challenges

 

How does a clinically integrated network (CIN) consolidate data across 1,352 physicians and 185 practice locations? And how can it use that data effectively to better manage care and meet the requirements of different value-based care contracts? Eastside Health Network is working with Philips to build a comprehensive view of their patients and translate that into actionable data.
David LaMarche

“Philips is helping us solve our greatest challenge — assembling a comprehensive view of patients and translating that into actionable data.”

— David LaMarche, Chief Administrative Officer, Eastside Health Network

Related solutions in population health

  • Patient care coordination
    Patient care coordination

    Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.

  • Patient engagement
    Patient engagement

    Learn how Philips’ patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.

