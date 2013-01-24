Population Health Management Analytics

Balancing reporting and workflow requirements against care delivery demands attention—and the last thing healthcare organizations need is cumbersome data analytics technology. Patient data should be easy to access and consume, and it should seamlessly deliver actionable insights.
Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports that give your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize patients at the highest risk.
Use risk scores, stratification to predict patient outcomes and care cost, identify patients at-risk and help prevent readmission. See how Philips Healthcare can support your needs.Learn more
With HCC coding and risk score management, Philips can help determine CMS HCC categories and calculate risk adjusted scores based on beneficiary demographics and diagnosis data to identify potential gaps.Learn more
With financial analytics, you can distill disparate data into insights that allow you to prioritize and invest in programs that support your contractual benchmarks and strategic objectives. Contact Philips to learn how.Learn more
Philips care gap identification functionality makes patient data easy to access and consume, so it helps seamlessly deliver actionable insights for you to deliver appropriate care at the right time.Learn more
How does a clinically integrated network (CIN) consolidate data across 1,352 physicians and 185 practice locations? And how can it use that data effectively to better manage care and meet the requirements of different value-based care contracts? Eastside Health Network is working with Philips to build a comprehensive view of their patients and translate that into actionable data.
Learn about Philips' solutions to managing population health data that help you create insights into the most effective way to deliver patient care.Learn more
Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.Learn more
Learn how our clinically credentialed and expert staff can help you gain a greater understanding of potential gaps and inefficiencies within your organization.Learn more
Learn how Philips’ patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.Learn more