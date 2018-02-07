Home
Population Health Management Care coordination

Help turn insights into interventions

Care Coordination

 

Thriving in population health and value-based care initiatives requires the ability to effectively manage care team engagement and workflows. This is critical for delivering the most appropriate care at the right time for each patient.

 

Philips Care Coordination helps turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes, close care gaps before they become gaps in care, and activate patients to take control of their health.

Key benefits

 

  • Identify suitable care plans and facilitate efficient care management across the care team
  • Prioritize care team engagement for proactive intervention
  • Navigate patients to tailored engagement programs based on risk factors
  • Provide patient information alongside your providers’ EHR at the point of care
  • Mitigate patient leakage with high-value in-network referrals
  • Track results over time to refine individual care plans and measure program effectiveness
Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Contact us today

to discover the value of collaborative health
Explore our care coordination capabilities

  • Patient Care Coordination
    Patient Care Coordination

    Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.

    Learn more
  • Care Management Capabilities
    Care Management Capabilities

    Our patient engagement and outcomes programs include remote patient monitoring, medication adherence, patient-reported outcomes measurement, coaching and lifestyle support programs, as well as other use cases that can be integrated via our connected ecosystem approach.

    Learn more
  • EHR Workflow Integration
    EHR Workflow Integration

    Learn how Philips can help surface meaningful patient insights directly alongside providers’ EHRs through EHR data integration that can help deliver actionable data at the point of care with fewer clicks.

    Learn more
  • Referral Management
    Referral Management

    Measure, map and address patient leakage and referral inefficiency with Philips Refer, an operating system to help you build, manage and optimize for high-performance referral network.

    Learn more
Dartmouth case study

Dartmouth improves psychiatric self-management skills

 

Using telehealth to help people with serious mental illness manage their psychiatric and medical conditions had not been previously studied. An initial pilot study by Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging produced the following outcomes:

 

  • 80% reduction in hospital days over six months
  • 75% decrease in ER visits over six months
  • Improvements in self-reported psychiatric symptoms and illness self-management skills1
Download the case study

“We find that many times people feel more comfortable disclosing information to the tablet than to a human. We receive more open and honest answers, which is facilitating earlier and more informed intervention.”

— Sarah Pratt, Ph.D., Principal Investigator, Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging

Related solutions in population health

  • Population health management analytics
    Population health management analytics

    Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.

    Learn more
  • Patient engagement
    Patient engagement

    Learn how Philips’ patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.

    Learn more
1. Pratt, S. I., Naslund, J. A., Wolfe, R. S., Santos, M., & Bartels, S. J. (2014). Automated telehealth for managing psychiatric instability in people with serious mental illness. Journal of Mental Health, 24(5), 261-265.

