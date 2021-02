Implementing patient engagement and outcomes programs beyond the clinical setting allows you to address the specific needs of your population cohorts. By navigating patients to these programs based on their conditions and risk factors, you can invest in proactive, measurable care management for patients throughout their healthcare journey.

Taking retrospective, current and prospective insights into consideration allows you to make shared decisions and develop personalized programs. By targeting individual patients—and taking into account their risk factors and acuity levels—you can tailor your outreach to population sub-groups who typically have a hard time managing their conditions or medications where they live, or need extra motivation to adopt healthier lifestyles.