Referral management

We help organizations turn insights into interventions care gaps occur, which is most effective if patients receive care within your system. How do you reach patients who don’t interact with your system? And what happens when patients are referred outside of your network? Do you know why they leave, and where they go? What if you could stop the leakage by facilitating high-value, in-network referrals?

Having the insight you need to actively manage referral patterns in your favor helps you understand and act upon opportunities to improve. Making rules-based scheduling and care coordination tools accessible to providers within their workflow allows you to optimize their referral activities. Patients benefit from the convenience of smart outreach, referrals and scheduling before visits and at the point of care. In turn, you help drive down care delivery costs and improve outcomes, leading to reduced value-based risk and increased revenue.