Freeing your data for transparent access to longitudinal, normalized and accurate patient records and reports in one place is critical for creating insights into the most effective way to manage patient care. It’s not an easy task, especially when you are bombarded with data from an overwhelming number of EHRs, health information exchanges (HIEs), payers, labs and custom data sources.
Philips acts as a data translator—we help to interpret your data, so you can understand it and take action on it.
Controlling data across platforms in one longitudinal patient record helps your clinical team see each patient’s longitudinal story and supports a patient-centered approach by informing tailored care management programs.
View your organization’s data feeds and identify errors before they impact workflow and metrics via a user-facing application and reports.
Terminology normalization allows for interpretation and utilization of equivalent concepts. Simplify data interpretation and utilization through the use of industry standard data sets and groupers.
Data in HL7, CCDA, EDI 837, as well as custom formats, is compiled in a single location.
Leverage robust patient matching capabilities and consultative patient identity management. Establish automated matching precedents to build a longitudinal record.
MGM Resorts International, a major employer, improved their Direct Care Health Plan through data aggregation and organization solutions, including:
Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.Learn more
Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.Learn more
Learn how our clinically credentialed and expert staff can help you gain a greater understanding of potential gaps and inefficiencies within your organization.Learn more
Learn how Philips’ patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.Learn more