Population Health Management Care exploration

Make better informed care decisions with one actionable, longitudinal patient record

Freeing your data for transparent access to longitudinal, normalized and accurate patient records and reports in one place is critical for creating insights into the most effective way to manage patient care. It’s not an easy task, especially when you are bombarded with data from an overwhelming number of EHRs, health information exchanges (HIEs), payers, labs and custom data sources.

 

Philips acts as a data translator—we help to interpret your data, so you can understand it and take action on it.

 

Controlling data across platforms in one longitudinal patient record helps your clinical team see each patient’s longitudinal story and supports a patient-centered approach by informing tailored care management programs.

  • Select and aggregate data by sourcing, combining and structuring relevant streams for your desired goals and measures
  • Normalize data by cleaning and validating data points via common codes and terms
  • Map and assign data points to the patient record so the data becomes reliable and actionable
  • Package and export one longitudinal file
Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Contact us today

to discover the value of collaborative health
Monitor incoming data flow and quality

 

View your organization’s data feeds and identify errors before they impact workflow and metrics via a user-facing application and reports.
Normalize disparate terminology

 

Terminology normalization allows for interpretation and utilization of equivalent concepts. Simplify data interpretation and utilization through the use of industry standard data sets and groupers.
Aggregate data from multiple sources and formats

 

Data in HL7, CCDA, EDI 837, as well as custom formats, is compiled in a single location.

Unify patient data from multiple sources and formats

 

Leverage robust patient matching capabilities and consultative patient identity management. Establish automated matching precedents to build a longitudinal record.
Innovating a new healthcare ecosystem at MGM Resorts International

 

MGM Resorts International, a major employer, improved their Direct Care Health Plan through data aggregation and organization solutions, including:

 

  • Aggregating data across multiple disparate systems
  • Organizing the data into actionable patient registries to help drive and track improved clinical outcomes
  • Improving PCP performance with physician scorecards to track key performance indicators
“Philips is not only aggregating data from the PCPs in the program but also from specialists, hospitals, labs and pharmacies. This is powerful for us because it creates a miniature health information exchange for our program. On top of that, the solution then organizes the data into patient registries designed to help providers manage their population of patients.”

— Matthew Morrison, Executive Director of Healthcare Operations, MGM Resorts International

