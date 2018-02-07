To provide proactive, patient-centered care, you need to connect with patients where they live and support them in better managing their chronic and complex conditions. Patient activation programs allow you to interact virtually with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.
We support providers with tools to help track the health of their patients remotely, so providers can make timely, informed clinical decisions, collaborate with the patient’s care team and social support system, and detect negative trends before health problems escalate—potentially avoiding readmissions.
Philips’ remote patient monitoring program provides care teams with the tools you need to remotely track the health of your patients at home and allow collaboration with the patients’ doctors.Learn more
Extend your line-of-sight into the home to help identify patients at risk and prompt proactive care at a lower cost setting, helping to manage your senior and chronically ill population even before they become high-risk.Learn more
Our medication adherence program for high-acuity, chronic disease patients can help reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and complications. It can also potentially lower costs for payers and providers.Learn more
See how our patient reported outcome measures support easy online collaboration between care providers and patients to enable continuous automated monitoring of patients between office visits.Learn more
Learn about Philips’ online lifestyle intervention program that can be a combination of treatments aimed at healthier eating habits, more exercise and, if necessary, individual psychological treatment to support behavioral changes.Learn more
Automated outreach and communication
Establish a digital strategy that allows you to communicate crucial healthcare information right to your patients’ mobile devices. Help ensure that your patients show up to their appointments on time and prepared, and allow staff to focus on what they do best — caring for patients.
Learn more ›
Using telehealth to help people with serious mental illness manage their psychiatric and medical conditions had not been previously studied. An initial pilot study by Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging produced the following outcomes:
Learn about Philips' solutions to managing population health data that help you create insights into the most effective way to deliver patient care.Learn more
Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.Learn more
Learn how our clinically credentialed and expert staff can help you gain a greater understanding of potential gaps and inefficiencies within your organization.Learn more
Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.Learn more