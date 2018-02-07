To provide proactive, patient-centered care, you need to connect with patients where they live and support them in better managing their chronic and complex conditions. Patient activation programs allow you to interact virtually with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.

We support providers with tools to help track the health of their patients remotely, so providers can make timely, informed clinical decisions, collaborate with the patient’s care team and social support system, and detect negative trends before health problems escalate—potentially avoiding readmissions.