Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Healthcare
Population Health Management Care management

Activate patients where they live

Contact us

Care Engagement

 

To provide proactive, patient-centered care, you need to connect with patients where they live and support them in better managing their chronic and complex conditions. Patient activation programs allow you to interact virtually with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.

 

We support providers with tools to help track the health of their patients remotely, so providers can make timely, informed clinical decisions, collaborate with the patient’s care team and social support system, and detect negative trends before health problems escalate—potentially avoiding readmissions.

Key benefits

 

  • Improve access to and quality of care across settings with behavioral and evidence-based patient engagement tools
  • Support patients at home with connected devices, two-way video and user-friendly applications to capture patient-reported data
  • Motivate patients with complex conditions toward better health and greater self-care
  • Increase communication and access between providers and patients with actionable workflows that fit into both parties’ daily routines
  • Monitor patients’ health remotely, get alerts, identify symptoms, and intervene based on customizable protocols
Contact us button

Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Contact us today

to discover the value of collaborative health
Contact us button

Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Contact us today

to discover the value of collaborative health

Explore our care engagement programs

  • Remote patient monitoring
    Remote patient monitoring

    Philips’ remote patient monitoring program provides care teams with the tools you need to remotely track the health of your patients at home and allow collaboration with the patients’ doctors.

    Learn more
  • Senior Care Management Program
    Senior Care Management Program

    Extend your line-of-sight into the home to help identify patients at risk and prompt proactive care at a lower cost setting, helping to manage your senior and chronically ill population even before they become high-risk.

    Learn more
  • Medication Adherence Program
    Medication Adherence Program

    Our medication adherence program for high-acuity, chronic disease patients can help reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and complications. It can also potentially lower costs for payers and providers.

    Learn more
  • Patient reported outcome measures
    Patient reported outcome measures

    See how our patient reported outcome measures support easy online collaboration between care providers and patients to enable continuous automated monitoring of patients between office visits.

    Learn more
  • Lifestyle coaching and education
    Lifestyle coaching and education

    Learn about Philips’ online lifestyle intervention program that can be a combination of treatments aimed at healthier eating habits, more exercise and, if necessary, individual psychological treatment to support behavioral changes.

    Learn more
Medumo

Automated outreach and communication

Establish a digital strategy that allows you to communicate crucial healthcare information right to your patients’ mobile devices. Help ensure that your patients show up to their appointments on time and prepared, and allow staff to focus on what they do best — caring for patients.

Learn more 
Dartmouth case study

Dartmouth improves psychiatric self-management skills

 

Using telehealth to help people with serious mental illness manage their psychiatric and medical conditions had not been previously studied. An initial pilot study by Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging produced the following outcomes:

 

  • 80% reduction in hospital days over six months
  • 75% decrease in ER visits over six months
  • Improvements in self-reported psychiatric symptoms and illness self-management skills1
Download the case study

“We find that many times people feel more comfortable disclosing information to the tablet than to a human. We receive more open and honest answers, which is facilitating earlier and more informed intervention.”

— Sarah Pratt, Ph.D., Principal Investigator, Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging

Related solutions in population health

  • Patient care coordination
    Patient care coordination

    Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.

    Learn more
  • Population health management analytics
    Population health management analytics

    Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.

    Learn more
Chaos icon

Find out how to respond to the chaos in your market

Get your results now
Coins icon

Your financial future is in your control


Test drive the calculator now
Documents icon

Seeking customer proof points?

 

Go to case study library
Chaos icon

Find out how to respond to the chaos in your market

Get your results now
Coins icon

Your financial future is in your control

Test drive the calculator now
Documents icon

Seeking customer proof points?

Go to case study library
1. Pratt, S. I., Naslund, J. A., Wolfe, R. S., Santos, M., & Bartels, S. J. (2014). Automated telehealth for managing psychiatric instability in people with serious mental illness. Journal of Mental Health, 24(5), 261-265.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand