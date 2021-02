Professionals may assign a single questionnaire or a questionnaire path with multiple surveys that can be assigned to a patient over time.

The process of assigning surveys to patients can be completely automated via EHR and/or combined with rules. One way to automate the assignment of surveys is by assigning questionnaires based on an appointment scheduled in the EHR. Each time an appointment is scheduled, an HL7 Scheduling Information Unsolicited (SIU) message is sent to the solution with appointment information. Based on that information, rules are triggered and the right survey or survey path is assigned to the patient. These rules are flexible and can be changed over time.

Another way to automate surveys is by having an external system “order” a survey within the solution in the same way that labs are ordered.