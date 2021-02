With digital solutions like Engage, patients can record and monitor their own health and remain informed of their clinical treatment and progress. In addition, patients can enjoy greater access to care through video consultations, online chat and secure messaging. Engage delivers more information and supports regular interaction between patient and provider.



Engage puts as much health management power as possible right at patients’ fingertips, which can help lower readmission rates, enhance chronic disease management, and improve care transitions by empowering patients to better manage their care at home.



Alerts and recommendations are customized and personalized to each specific patient — and pushed across multiple devices in a patient’s busy, mobile lifestyle, from the desktop to tablets and smartphones.