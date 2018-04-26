Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Healthcare

Remote patient monitoring

 

Population Health Management 

Patient Activation Remote patient monitoring

Treat the right patient at the right time, in the right place

Our remote patient monitoring program provides care teams with the tools they need to remotely track the health of their patients at home, collaborate with the patients’ doctors and help detect problems before they lead to readmissions.
 

Providers assign patients to specific care protocols and interventions that are tailored to condition or acuity level, which can include measuring vital signs, completing surveys, watching educational videos and participating in video visits with the virtual care team.

Contact us
e Care companion
Using the Philips remote patient monitoring program to help people with psychiatric instability better cope with and learn about their conditions, the Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging have been able to:

 

  •  Achieve 70% participant adherence, with many participants reporting improved ability to self-manage psychiatric symptoms1
  • Efficiently develop, personalize, and deploy clinical content for psychiatric libraries
  • Tailor the program to their target population and provide coordinated care

Monitor COVID-19 symptoms alongside underlying health conditions


Philips’ clinical team has configured a 30-day protocol to evaluate and monitor patient populations remotely regarding potential COVID-19 exposure and symptoms, which can be deployed in addition to standard or tailored clinical content and protocols that are available for underlying conditions. This allows your providers to focus on those patients exhibiting symptoms and risk factors with specific follow-up actions.
Download
COVID PDF
Mail Icon

Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Request a demo today

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand