Population Health Management ›
Patient Activation › Remote patient monitoring
Population Health Management ›
Patient Activation › Remote patient monitoring
Our remote patient monitoring program provides care teams with the tools they need to remotely track the health of their patients at home, collaborate with the patients’ doctors and help detect problems before they lead to readmissions.
Providers assign patients to specific care protocols and interventions that are tailored to condition or acuity level, which can include measuring vital signs, completing surveys, watching educational videos and participating in video visits with the virtual care team.
Where are you in your care transformation journey?
Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.