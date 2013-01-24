Home
Healthcare
Population Health Management Consulting

Consulting services to help monetize your data and uncover potential additional value

Population health management consulting

 

Wherever you are on your population health journey, our clinically credentialed and expert staff can help you gain a greater understanding of potential gaps and inefficiencies within your organization, to help you overcome obstacles and implement a successful transformation strategy.

 

We help you plan for success by employing an iterative, consultative approach based on best practices developed over years in the field, along with additional consulting services to meet each customer’s specific needs. Our team can help:

 

  • Align and implement scalable care management programs
  • Provide actionable analytics to deliver tailored insights
  • Optimize data services beyond data quality and governance

Key benefits

 

  • Fee-for-service revenue optimization to help drive profitability
  • Proactive management of rising risk populations to help prevent health escalations
  • Discharge and readmission management to enable timely intervention
  • Patient-centered, longitudinal care coordination to help improve outcomes and efficiency
  • Network and outreach management to help strengthen communication and data exchange
  • Operational efficiency and data integration within newly-acquired or expanding organizations
Where are you in your care transformation journey?

Every day, we are helping providers transform the way they deliver care, support enhanced patient outcomes and improve use of data.

Our approach to care transformation

Assess

 

your current state, evaluating the end-to-end business impact including solutions, stakeholders and alignment with overarching business goals

Design

 

your future state solutions and programs collaboratively, using our human-centered approach to co-creating innovation

Implement

 

your unique improvement plans and processes, and train users and other stakeholders to help ensure adoption and long-term success

Optimize

 

execution based on your results, and regularly monitor and iterate

Scalable care management consulting

 

Implement care management programs that align with your broader strategic vision while addressing your unique patient population, clinical community and market needs. We deliver:

 

  • Actionable recommendations based on an assessment of your unique ecosystem
  • Defined and documented pathways that bridge gaps to help achieve desired workflow, policies and procedures, and define key performance indicators
  • Operational processes, user training and data flows
  • Recommendations for ongoing optimization based on evolving market and business needs

Analytics consulting

 

Uncover potential additional value and understand how it impacts your program design and populations with tailored analytics insights that include:

 

  • Missing evidence to help increase measure compliance for Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) quality reporting
  • Future outreach recommendations to enhance care manager and patient experience and follow-through
  • Data throughput analysis to identify opportunities to improve interfaces, mappings and system data quality
  • Hospitalization information that facilitates follow-up for an at-risk population
  • Enhanced provider scorecard to track progress and make strategic enhancements throughout the year

Data optimization services

 

We start by extracting, normalizing and delivering high-quality data, and then we help customers optimize end-to-end data flow and integrity across all business systems by:

 

  • Assessing documentation, workflows, data extracts and interfaces
  • Identifying gaps and making recommendations to integrate data needed to help achieve key performance indicators
  • Closely collaborating to help align your data strategy with business goals

Related solutions in population health

  Patient care coordination
    Patient care coordination

    Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.

    Learn more
  Patient engagement
    Patient engagement

    Learn how Philips' patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.

    Learn more
  Population health management analytics
    Population health management analytics

    Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.

    Learn more
