Population health management consulting

Wherever you are on your population health journey, our clinically credentialed and expert staff can help you gain a greater understanding of potential gaps and inefficiencies within your organization, to help you overcome obstacles and implement a successful transformation strategy.
We help you plan for success by employing an iterative, consultative approach based on best practices developed over years in the field, along with additional consulting services to meet each customer’s specific needs. Our team can help:
your current state, evaluating the end-to-end business impact including solutions, stakeholders and alignment with overarching business goals
your future state solutions and programs collaboratively, using our human-centered approach to co-creating innovation
your unique improvement plans and processes, and train users and other stakeholders to help ensure adoption and long-term success
execution based on your results, and regularly monitor and iterate
Implement care management programs that align with your broader strategic vision while addressing your unique patient population, clinical community and market needs. We deliver:
Uncover potential additional value and understand how it impacts your program design and populations with tailored analytics insights that include:
We start by extracting, normalizing and delivering high-quality data, and then we help customers optimize end-to-end data flow and integrity across all business systems by:
Learn about Philips' solutions to managing population health data that help you create insights into the most effective way to deliver patient care.Learn more
Learn how Philips care coordination capabilities help turn the insights gained from your data into interventions that help improve quality and care outcomes and activate patients to take control of their health.Learn more
Learn how Philips’ patient activation programs allow you to virtually interact with patients in their homes and even in skilled nursing and other post-acute care facilities.Learn more
Learn how Philips uses quality, clinical and financial metrics to create alerts and reports giving your team the tools to help coordinate the most effective care delivery and prioritize the patients at the highest risk.Learn more