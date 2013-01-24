Vereos Digital PET CT Scanner

Scroll to start the body scan.
Your diagnosis depends on the details. Change the way you see them with the Philips Vereos PET/CT, the world's first digital PET scanner.
The Digital Photon Counter (DPC) converts scintillating light directly to a digital signal.
In conventional analog PET scanning, photomultipliers that are used to detect light output from the scintillator are limited in counting capabilities due to size and processing capabilities. To count photon events, light emitted from the scintillator is dispersed to multiple photomultiplier detectors. This sharing of information limits the capability of the PET detector to accurately process count rate information and location of the origin of the photon.
The Philips difference is digital. Unlike analog PET/CT scanners that use photomultipliers to detect light, the Vereos PET/CT scanner uses proprietary Digital Photon Counting (DPC) technology. It detects photons emitted from radiotracers individually by converting the scintillating light that collects them directly into a digital signal. This 1:1 coupling of crystals to light sensors provides faster time-of-flight than analog,* and approximately twice the sensitivity gain, volumetric resolution and quantitative accuracy.
Analog SiPM
● Limited integration
● Analog signals to be digitized
● A/D converted needed
Digital photon counting Digital SiPMs
●●● Fully integrated
●●● Fully digital signals
●●● No A/D converted
Digital SiPMs create a new class of light detectors for ultra-low light levels down to single photons, by integrating both the sensor and the data processing into a single silicon chip.
Photomultiplier Tube
Avalanche Photodiode
Analog SiPM
Digital photon counting Digital SiPMs
TOF capability*
●● analog, time-of-flight
● N/A
●● analog, time-of-flight
●●● digital, time-of-flight
Operational stability
●● medium
● low
●● medium
●●● high
Signal amplification
●● 106
● 102-3
●● 106
●●● not needed
Level of integration
● low
●● medium
●● medium
●●● high
Signal readout
● analog
● analog
● analog
●●● digital
Number of Detectors
23,040
System spatial resolution
4.1mm
Effective system sensitivity
> 23.4 kcps/MBq at center
> 23.4 kcps/MBq at 10 cm
Effective peak NECR
> 687 kcps @ 50 kBq/mL
|
Maximum trues
>800 kcps
System timing resolution
310 ps
Quantitative accuracy
+/- 5%
Vereos Digital PET/CT
•Digital detection for dramatically improved images
•iDose4 for high image quality at low dose
•iPatient offers personalized patient-centric workflow
•Remote monitoring helps reduce repair time
