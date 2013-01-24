Home
Vereos Digital PET CT Scanner

Your diagnosis depends on the details. Change the way you see them with the Philips Vereos PET/CT, the world's first digital PET scanner.
Neurology imaging

Neurology Imaging

See how Vereos PET/CT shows exceptional detail and outstanding anatomical imagery in this brain picture.
Cardiology Imaging

Cardiology Imaging

Compare heart scans for image quality and contrast.
Oncology Imaging

Oncology Imaging

See the difference in image quality in this chest image.
Vereos Digital PET/CT

 

Digital detection for dramatically improved images

•iDose4 for high image quality at low dose

•iPatient offers personalized patient-centric workflow

•Remote monitoring helps reduce repair time

 

