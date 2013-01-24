With approximately twice the sensitivity as analog*, the Vereos PET/CT scanner enhances lesion detectability with improved contrast and resolution. See the difference in image quality in this chest image.
*GEMINI TF 16
Converting light directly to a digital signal with virtually zero noise, Digital Photon Counting (DPC) technology offers an improved signal-to-noise ratio, thus heightening sensitivity.
Combined with fast timing resolution, the increased sensitivity improves image contrast, allowing for enhanced lesion detectability.