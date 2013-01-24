Dear NetForum user,

First, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience during our process of creating a worthy successor to the Philips NetForum Community. At Philips, we realize how important user communities are for our customers, especially during these uncertain times. We want to assure you that we are taking great care in designing a new environment that will be even better than before. After months of planning, we are excited to tell you that we have started building our new online community for users of Philips diagnostic imaging solutions. We hope to have more specific timing information for you about the new Philips online community towards the end of 2020.



Just like NetForum before, the new community will allow Philips users to access and share fresh, insightful clinical content, such as ExamCards, application tips, white papers and much more. As always, our goal is to help you benefit from best practices so you can use Philips technology to elevate your clinical care.