Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

NetForum Temporary Landing Page
enhance throughput time large

NetForum Community

Read the latest information and updates

Contact us

Dear NetForum user,

 

First, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience during our process of creating a worthy successor to the Philips NetForum Community. At Philips, we realize how important user communities are for our customers, especially during these uncertain times. We want to assure you that we are taking great care in designing a new environment that will be even better than before. After months of planning, we are excited to tell you that we have started building our new online community for users of Philips diagnostic imaging solutions. We hope to have more specific timing information for you about the new Philips online community towards the end of 2020.


Just like NetForum before, the new community will allow Philips users to access and share fresh, insightful clinical content, such as ExamCards, application tips, white papers and much more. As always, our goal is to help you benefit from best practices so you can use Philips technology to elevate your clinical care.

Staying in touch


As a NetForum user, you are a valued member of this community, and we encourage you to stay in touch with us during this transitional phase. If you are interested in receiving email updates from Philips regarding NetForum, please click the green button below. These notifications will provide you with clinical content and resources that may interest you, answers to frequently asked questions and deliver updates regarding the future of the community. If you do not wish to receive any further email communications about NetForum, you may unsubscribe from NetForum
Receive email updates about NetForum
The new community will also offer new features, and we still welcome your ideas, suggestions and wishes for possible improvements as we finalize development. Please share your thoughts with us! We also invite you to contact us if you are interested in participating in early testing of the new platform.
Send ideas and feedback

In the meantime, we hope you will visit this temporary NetForum landing page to stay up-to-date on the latest information and updates, as well as access limited clinical content.
 

To receive regular updates about specific segments of Philips diagnostic imaging, you may also sign up for the FieldStrength MRI articles  or you can learn more about Spectral CT fundamentals by downloading our training app

Frequently asked questions

Why was the Philips NetForum Community down?
Philips is proactively taking steps to protect the information shared in this community due to evolving technology needs and developing global privacy regulations.
Will there be a new community site? If so, when will it be available?
After months of planning, we are excited to tell you that we have started building our new online community for users of Philips diagnostic imaging solutions We hope to have more specific timing information for you about the new Philips online community towards the end of 2020.
What happened to NetForum’s content?
NetForum's content has been archived so that it can be used on the new platform.
Where else can I go for content like this?
When you currently try to visit NetForum, you are automatically redirected to this information page that provides the latest news about NetForum, links to some related content and answers to questions.
How will I learn more about the new community site that replaces NetForum?
You are encouraged to sign up for email updates from Philips by clicking here. These notifications will provide general updates regarding the future of the NetForum community as well as more information about clinical resources you can use in the interim.

Sign up to receive email updates about NetForum

*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

Please note: To receive updates on NetForum the box below must be selected.
*
What does this mean?

Ask your question or give feedback about NetForum

*

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Unsubscribe from NetForum

*

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Are you a healthcare professional?
Please select the checkbox
Submit Cancel

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals only