What is computational pathology?

Defining computational pathology



There are many definitions of Computational pathology however the one cited in the article “Computational Pathology: An Emerging Definition”1Louis DN et al is a holistic way of looking at this space. The author defines computational pathology as an approach to diagnosis that incorporates multiple sources of data (e.g., pathology, radiology, clinical, molecular and lab operations); uses mathematical models to generate diagnostic inferences; and presents clinically actionable knowledge to customers.

This vision goes beyond an informatics-centric view and leverages the core competency of pathology and the ability to effectively communicate clinically actionable knowledge.