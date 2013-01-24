Home
Connecting data, technology and people. Seamlessly


At Philips CT, we are committed to delivering the answers you need at the appropriate point of care, while helping to reduce the ever-increasing pressures you face. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the CT experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare. 
Philips Spectral CT Virtual  Summit - November 12th


Connect and engage with leading eexperts to discuss the future for computed tomography. Gain insights to build and expand Spectral CT in your organization.
Free Live Webcast

 

The Value of Performance: Preparing for Imaging Demand in the “New Normal”
 

Thursday, September 3, 2020

1 PM ET | 12 PM CT | 11 AM MT | 10 AM PT

Larence Tanenbaum

Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD,
FACR

VP and Chief Technology Officer, Medical Director Eastern Region

RadNet, Inc.

In this Expert Forum webinar, Applied Radiology will be joined by Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum, who will share important considerations for maximizing patient management and improving workflow in CT. High image quality and dose management techniques will be reviewed, with the goal of maximizing capacity with intelligent CT solutions that improve patient experience, workflow, and overall department performance.
CT innovations

For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low-contrast detectability and noise were assessed using Reference Body Protocol comparing IMR to FBP; measured on 0.8 mm slices, tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers.

CT options

Expand your CT capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.

Learn from your peers

dr. gopal punjabi case study thumbnail
Confident diagnosis in the first scan with IQon Elite Spectral CT
Review case studies by Dr. Gopal Punjabi, Chief of Radiology, Hennepin Healthcare and see how the IQon Elite Spectral CT is delivering valuable clinical insights for confident disease management.
dr. tariq hameed case study thumbnail
Improve image quality and lower radiation dose with IMR
Dr. Tariq Hameed, MD Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Indiana University School of Medicine, shares his experience with a knowledge-based IR technique, IMR, in clinical practice.
Are you ready to comply? 

 

July 1st is the deadline to comply with the new Joint Commission requirements. They expect more from hospitals concerning dose management. We’ve developed a tool to help you compare current practices against the new requirements and define corrective action. Get it now!

 

