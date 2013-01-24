Home
Ready to act. Ready to go.

AED Solutions

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

With step-by-step voice commands, Philips HeartStart AEDs guide you through the process of treating a victim of suspected sudden cardiac arrest. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give you the confidence and peace of mind when using an AED.
AEDs for offices, gyms, schools and communities
AEDs for hospitals and emergency responders
The benefits of Philips AEDs

Support and service is just one-click away
We support you with How-To videos, clinical training, and phone and chat support.
Step-by-step voice commands guide you
Philips HeartStart OnSite AED allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest.
Set-up and maintenance is easy and fast
Setting up your AED is easy. The entire procedure is complete in just a few minutes and the device is ready to use.
AED Maintenance

Get started with Philips AEDs

Fill out a short form and an AED expert will reach out to you as soon as possible.
What makes Philips AEDs different than other AEDs?

SMART Pads

 

SMART Pads detect the rescuer's initial touch and guide the AED to adapt the instructions to the precise pace of the responder. The voice prompts won't overwhelm, run ahead of you, or slow you down.

SMART Analysis

 

SMART analysis automatically assesses the victim's heart rhythm. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, it delivers the right amount of therapy and only if it is needed. Even if you press the shock button, it will only deliver therapy if the rhythm is determined to be shockable.

Easy as 1-2-3

 

When you observe someone suffering from a suspected SCA, you should act quickly. We've equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads. Just place the SMART Pads on the person's bare skin, and they will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The SMART Pads sense when they have been placed on the patient and when you've completed each step. The system won't announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased, and include additional instruction to aid understanding.

Need AED services, supplies or accessories?

Philips AED Services helps you manage your AEDs through our array of management tools and resources.
Supplies
Need to buy AED supplies like batteries or pads? Visit the Philips store for a wide selection of supplies.
Accesories
Looking for AED trainers or AED accessories? Visit the AED accessories page for HeartStart trainer kits.
Learn more about AEDs and Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)

Stories from Survivors
AEDs aren't just about boxes. They are about people. Read how Philips AEDs helped save a life in our collection of Save Stories.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

