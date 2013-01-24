Transitions are a normal part of hospital daily life. That’s what inspired the design of Philips hospital respiratory care solutions – so you can respond quickly to changing patient conditions, across the continuum, while delivering consistent quality care.
Our hospital respiratory care solutions are designed to help you:
Visit our Success in Ventilation resource page to explore key educational offerings, such as how to use NIV to manage respiratory failure.
Backed by our deep clinical knowledge, our hospital respiratory ventilators and masks are developed using only high-quality parts. With Philips ventilators, patient-friendly masks and accessories, you can be confident in delivering NIV.