Time is a critical aspect of clinical outcome in acute ischemic stroke treatment. To reduce the door-to-reperfusion time for these patients, we see the need for rapid triage and CT-like imaging in the interventional suite. Our Neuro suite has been developed to address these trends. It provides workflow options, dedicated interventional neuro tools, and neuro accessories to support high levels of procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your stroke patients.
