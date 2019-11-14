Home
Rapid and reliable cognitive assessment tool for neurologists

Philips IntelliSpace Cognition is an innovative digital cognitive assessment tool that helps neurologists gain insight into their patients' cognition, empowering them to make more appropriate referral and treatment decisions.
  • Easy-to-administer cognitive assessments
  • Direct insights into cognitive performance
  • Tracking cognitive performance over time
  • Reimbursement for cognitive assessments

How Philips IntelliSpace Cognition can support social distancing

Patient and doctor
Computerized cognitive testing has become even more relevant in the current  environment of increased infection risk.  See how IntelliSpace Cognition can be utilized along with social distancing and telehealth.
View IntelliSpace Cognition in practice

IntelliSpace Congition in practice video
See the benefits Philips IntelliSpace Cognition digital cognitive assessment platform. Patients perform tasks on a mobile tablet while algorithms compare their performance to norms and transform the results into cognitive domains.

A few simple steps that deliver instant cognitive assessment results

Simple steps: The IntelliSpace Cognition
The IntelliSpace Cognition workflow begins with the patient completing an assessment consisting of a battery of cognitive tests on a tablet.
Simple steps: Powerful cloud based software
Powerful cloud-based software then analyzes the inputs, scores them, and presents the results for each cognitive domain to the neurologist.
Simple steps: Results
Results can be used to inform diagnosis and treatment plan, as well as track changes in cognition over time.

Benefits to your practice

Benefits: Easy-to-administer assessments

Easy-to-administer assessments

 

Data is collected by means of an easy-to-administer digital assessment, supervised by an assistant and completed in 45 minutes. Advanced data analytics are then used to automatically score the tests and map these scores to cognitive domains. This gives you an instant overview of current performance, as well as a comparison with historical data.
Benefits: Direct insights into cognitive performance

Direct insights into cognitive performance

 

It can be challenging to generate accurate insight into a patient’s cognition in the time available. The initial screening process is often insufficient to aid in diagnosis or treatment, while results from individual cognitive tests can be difficult for staff to interpret.1  Philips IntelliSpace Cognition uses a scientific model2,3 that first norms the raw test scores and then translates these into easy-to-digest results, organized by widely recognized cognitive domains.
Benefits: Track cognitive performance over time

Track cognitive performance over time

 

It is essential to systematically track patients’ cognitive status throughout the course of their treatment path, such as assessing how they respond to medication or other measures. Doing so also helps you explain changes in cognitive performance to the patient and family. With Philips IntelliSpace Cognition, you have access to longitudinal reporting of performance in each of the main cognitive domains. Automated scoring algorithms generate easily comparable scores, time after time.
More on digital cognitive assessment

ISC in the news

Frontiers in psychology
April 24, 2020
IntelliSpace Cognition is featured in Frontiers in Psychology!
Our peer-reviewed research article provides initial evidence of validity for the digitized tests of ISC
iF Design Awards
Feb 4, 2020
Philips IntelliSpace Cognition wins IF Design award!
Recognized for human centered design approach and intensive user collaboration, co-creation and validation, contributing to a documented high level of usability.
Bioworld image
November 14, 2019
Philips launches its first AI-based cognitive assessment product in the US
Desktop and tablet

Upcoming webinar
Philips IntelliSpace Cognition: Scientific validation of a new digital cognitive assessment tool

Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. 7-8 PM EST

Advancing digital Technologies for Rapid and Reliable  Cognitive Assessment

Downloads & References
IntelliSpace Cognition flyer (974.0KB)

1 Daffner, K.R. (2015). Improving clinical cognitive testing. Neurology, 85, 910-918.

2 Vermeent, S., Dotsch, R., Klaming, L., Miller, J.B., & Schmand, B. (2019). Model-based truncation of cognitive test batteries to minimize 

assessment time and information loss. Accepted for presented at AAN2019.

3 Vermeent, S., Dotsch, R., Schmand, B., Klaming, L., Miller, J.B., & Van Elswijk, G. (2019). Construct validity of a newly developed digital 

cognitive test battery. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2020.00770/full

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

