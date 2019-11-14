Search terms
Data is collected by means of an easy-to-administer digital assessment, supervised by an assistant and completed in 45 minutes. Advanced data analytics are then used to automatically score the tests and map these scores to cognitive domains. This gives you an instant overview of current performance, as well as a comparison with historical data.
It can be challenging to generate accurate insight into a patient’s cognition in the time available. The initial screening process is often insufficient to aid in diagnosis or treatment, while results from individual cognitive tests can be difficult for staff to interpret.1 Philips IntelliSpace Cognition uses a scientific model2,3 that first norms the raw test scores and then translates these into easy-to-digest results, organized by widely recognized cognitive domains.
It is essential to systematically track patients’ cognitive status throughout the course of their treatment path, such as assessing how they respond to medication or other measures. Doing so also helps you explain changes in cognitive performance to the patient and family. With Philips IntelliSpace Cognition, you have access to longitudinal reporting of performance in each of the main cognitive domains. Automated scoring algorithms generate easily comparable scores, time after time.
