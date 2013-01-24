Wearable patient monitoring systems

Philips patient-worn monitoring solutions give patients the freedom to move around the care unit or the hospital. Designed for comfort, patient-worn devices use wireless technology to transmit data and alarms to where they're needed -- at a central nursing area, remote observation area, or caregiver mobile device. Our devices feature a range of measurement capabilities to address the clinical needs of general and intermediate care patient populations.
Learn more about our patient-worn monitoring systems.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.