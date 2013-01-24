Home
Wearable patient monitoring

A connection with mobility

Wearable patient monitoring systems

Philips patient-worn monitoring solutions give patients the freedom to move around the care unit or the hospital.  Designed for comfort, patient-worn devices use wireless technology to transmit data and alarms to where they're needed -- at a central nursing area, remote observation area, or caregiver mobile device. Our devices feature a range of measurement capabilities to address the clinical needs of general and intermediate care patient populations.

Learn more about our patient-worn monitoring systems.

