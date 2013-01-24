Home
Philips ultrasound support is always there, always on – because your patients expect excellence in care. Over the years, Philips healthcare customer service has built a reputation for best-in-class support that’s right-sized to your needs, and our ultrasound services are no exception. You demand support that keeps your investment running with no down time. Reliability, security and an operationally excellent foundation are invaluable components of how Philips ultrasound support services help to make life easier for you, your team, and the patients who put their trust in you.

Maximize your ultrasound system’s performance with Philips Technology Maximizer

Philips Technology Maximizer
Philips Technology Maximizer is a software upgrade program for Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems.  With the Maximizer program you can rest assured that your ultrasound systems will be kept up to date, at a fraction of the cost of purchasing software upgrades separately.

Philips OmniSphere for Remote Technical Connect

Remote technical connect
Learn how Remote Technical Connect can help improve your operational efficiency by allowing technicians to identify and solve maintenance issues on their Philips ultrasound system from a remote location.

Philips OmniSphere for Utilization Optimizer

Utilization Optimizer
Learn how Utilization Optimizer can improve your operational efficiency by providing data driven information to guide your daily decisions, when and where you need it. Utilization Optimizer gathers utilization data from multiple Philips ultrasound systems, organizes it in a customizable dashboard, and generates reports.
