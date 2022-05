Our SmartPath lifecycle management solutions help you stay on technology’s cutting edge with planned software upgrades. Philips

Software Evolution Services (SES) deliver more than just a maintenance program, but a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise.



Features include an upgradable platform for easier planning and management across the system lifecycle; cybersecurity to protect your data; education training and support to empower your teams. To further demonstrate our commitment to collaborating with you, SES provides a dedicated customer success manager accountable to your success.