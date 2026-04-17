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Respiratory drug delivery
OptiChamber Diamond
OptiChamber Diamond
Spacer and holding chamber
Respiratory drug delivery
OptiChamber Diamond
Spacer and holding chamber
Respiratory drug delivery
The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.
Ways to obtain the product
I’m a Patient or Caregiver
I’m a DME or Distributor
Support
If you're a Homecare provider, visit our
Support for homecare providers page
for all support resources and contact information.
If you're a Patient or Caregiver, visit our
Support for patients page
for all support resources and contact information.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips OptiChamber Spacer and holding chamber Diamond
(315.80 KB)
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Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
Features
Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely
Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.
Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths
OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold
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Specifications
Materials and maintenance
Chamber
Anti-static Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
LiteTouch mask
Polycarbonate (PC) silicone
Valves
Silicone
Maintenance
Can be easily disassembled for hand cleaning with warm water and liquid detergent
Life span data
Replace after one year
Dimensions
Volume
140
Length
14.2 cm (5.6")
Mouthpiece
Interfaces with 22 mm standard connectors
Material
BPA
Not manufactured with BPA
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips OptiChamber Spacer and holding chamber Diamond
PDF
|
315.80 KB