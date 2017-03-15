Disclaimer

*19% of DreamMapper users used their therapy 100% of the nights over 90-days versus 12% for the Standard Care users, a 58.33% increase. In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of the EncoreAnywhere database (see DreamMapper whitepaper) that compared DreamMapper patients (n=85,077) to users who did not use it (n=87,602).

**46% 90-day adherence rate for DreamMapper patients versus 12% for the Standard Care group, a 283.33% increase. In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of the EncoreAnywhere database (see DreamMapper whitepaper) of struggling patients (n= 24,378).