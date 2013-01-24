Home
      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        Intensify your signage experience

        With priceless performance

        • 65"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

        Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.74 x 0.74 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          VA

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Network controllable
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Signal loop through
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Placement
          Landscape
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          13.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.9 (Bottom) mm
          Set Width
          1458.7  mm
          Set Height
          834.7  mm
          Set Depth
          81.6  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          57.43  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          32.86  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.21  inch
          Product weight
          24.8  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          54.7  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          176 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          Table top stand

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M4A
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • EPEAT
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • GOST
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • FCC, Class B

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Table top stand

