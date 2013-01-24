Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Follow the below steps to place your order:
1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket via the orange button "Add to basket".
2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account, create a new account or continue your purchase as a guest.
3. Order can be shipped via FedEx to an address of your choice or be picked up at a FedEx collection point near you, the choice is yours.
4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.
5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.
6. Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a FedEx tracking number by e-mail.
Related questions:
To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we immediately process all orders automatically. As a result, it is not possible to cancel or change your order between the time of ordering and delivery.
If you wish to return your order once you receive it, contact the Philips Online Store Call Center at 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) between 9am-9pm EST, M-F. We will provide a return label to send back your product for a full refund.
Related questions:
You can easily track the status of your order yourself by clicking here. Enter your order number and e-mail address and click on "search order".
Related questions: