    Follow the below steps to place your order:

     

    1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket via the orange button "Add to basket".

    2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account, create a new account or continue your purchase as a guest.

    3. Order can be shipped via FedEx to an address of your choice or be picked up at a FedEx collection point near you, the choice is yours.

    4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.

    5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.

    6. Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a FedEx tracking number by e-mail.

     

    Change or cancel order

    How do I cancel my order?

    To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we immediately process all orders automatically. As a result, it is not possible to cancel or change your order between the time of ordering and delivery. 

     

    If you wish to return your order once you receive it, contact the Philips Online Store Call Center at 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) between 9am-9pm EST, M-F. We will provide a return label to send back your product for a full refund.

     

    How can I change my delivery address?
    Changing the delivery address after an order has been placed is not always possible. We advise you to wait for your Track&Trace number available once the product has shipped. You may, then, either contact FedEx directly or visit FedEx.com with your tracking number and check if changing the delivery address is possible. You may be asked  to create an account with FedEx. Please note the Philips Consumer Care team will not be able to assist you with changing the delivery address.

    Order status

    My order has been automatically cancelled
    We may occasionally have to cancel an order. The most common reason for that is that the product is out of stock at the moment of shipping. Should that be the case, you will be notified by email. We kindly advise you to place your order again by choosing a different product or different version of the same product. It is not possible to place an order for a product that is out of stock.  Any charges that may have occurred will be automatically refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience.

    How do I track the status of my order?

    You can easily track the status of your order yourself by clicking here. Enter your order number and e-mail address and click on "search order".

     

    Stock status

    Is my product in stock?
    Products that are in stock display a green 'In stock" label and the orange ''Add to basket' button. Products that are out of stock display a red 'Out of Stock' label and cannot be added to the basket. You may not purchase a product that is out of stock.

