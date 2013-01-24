Home
Education & Training

Meaningful learning for enhanced patient care

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organization through innovative, meaningful, and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive, clinically-relevant courses, programs, and learning paths are designed to help enhance operational efficiency and provide high-quality patient care.

Clinical Education
Virtual Learning


Education by product

Clinical application courses cover monitoring and imaging systems and software applications and are designed to support clinical excellence.
Learning Connection

Our online education experience including our comprehensive global catalog, learning paths, and more. 
US Clinical Education Symposiums

Make the most of your investment with clinical education symposiums to help enhance capabilities and deliver quality patient care.
Technical service training

Enable biomedical engineers and other in-house teams to effectively repair and support medical systems.
Related Resources and Tools

  • Ultrasound Critical Care Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning critical care education.

     

  • Ultrasound Emergency Medicine Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning emergency medicine education.
     
  • Ultrasound-Guided RA and PM Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning ultrasound-guided RA and PM.

  • Ultrasound Cardiology Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning cardiology education.
     
  • Ultrasound Obstetrics and gynecology Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning obstetrics and gynecology education.
     
  • Ultrasound General imaging Education

    View our extensive selection of free materials concerning general imaging education.
     
  • Peripheral Vascular Disease Resources

    Supporting you with peripheral practice and patient resources

     

  • Sleep and Respiratory Care

    View our extensive selection of materials around sleep and respiratory care education.

     

