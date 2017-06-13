Search terms

healthcare experience solutions header

Supporting you with peripheral practice and patient resources

    Philips continues to provide streamlined solutions to support you, your practice, and your patients. Our comprehensive resource library is organized to help you easily find the resources you need the most. Designed to offer product, procedural and patient education, in addition to tools for enhanced operational efficiency and practice acceleration, our meaningful resource center is your one-stop shop for seamless support.

    Resources for your practice

    As an industry leader, Philips understands that generating momentum and improving operational efficiencies for the practice is critical to your success. We have assembled tools and resources to help with outreach and practice workflow.

    Resources for you

    Conquer the latest technology, gain in-depth knowledge of clinical procedures and master industry best practices with these resources.

    Resources for your patients

    Increase disease state awareness and help improve patient satisfaction by leveraging these patient educational tools.

    Patient education

    Patient education

    Learn more
    Doctor finder registration

    Physician locator tool

    Learn more

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.