Venous educational resources

This section offers downloadable resources to assist with procedural education and venous disease assessment, coupled with clinical evidence and practice capability collateral to share with your network.
Without A Scalpel Episode 1: Bloodless
This episode focuses on the stories of three women who suffer from blocked blood vessels deep inside their bodies.
Without A Scalpel Episode 3: HYSTERical
This episode focuses on several important issues surrounding the treatment of a condition called, Pelvic Congestion Syndrome. Three young women who have never even met have a common story and one that more than 7 million women in the US unknowingly share.