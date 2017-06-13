Home
Education & Training
Venous educational resources

    This section offers downloadable resources to assist with procedural education and venous disease assessment, coupled with clinical evidence and practice capability collateral to share with your network.  

    Iliac vein compression

    Intervention worksheet

    venous-intervention-worksheet (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Venous anatomy assessment notepad

    Educational tools

    iliac compression video
    Iliac compression video
    Nonthrombotic-iliac-vein-lesions-image (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Nonthrombotic iliac vein lesions image – annotated illustration
    varicose veins treatment video
    Treatment of varicose veins, spider veins and pelvic congestion syndrome – courtesy of Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal

    Without A Scalpel Episode 1: Bloodless

     

    This episode focuses on the stories of three women who suffer from blocked blood vessels deep inside their bodies.

    Without A Scalpel Episode 3: HYSTERical

     

    This episode focuses on several important issues surrounding the treatment of a condition called, Pelvic Congestion Syndrome. Three young women who have never even met have a common story and one that more than 7 million women in the US unknowingly share.

    Procedural techniques

    iliac-venous-compression-quick-guide (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Iliac venous compression quick guide
    Deep-Venous-Intervention-Techniques (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Expert physician panel: Practice expansion and deep venous intervention techniques

    Brochures

    peripheral-family-of-ivus-catheters (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Peripheral family of IVUS catheters

    Clinical evidence

    vidio-study-summary-flyer (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    VIDIO clinical study summary

    AV access

    venous-av-access
    av-access-workflow-data-sheet (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    AV access workflow data sheet
    chronic-venous-insufficiency-images (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Clinical classification for venous and arterial systems flyer

    Clinical evidence

    ivus-use-in-av-access (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Clinical summaries: IVUS use in AV access – Dr. Flavio Castaneda

    Clinical cases

    venous-clinical-case (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
    Case review: AV access – Dr. John R. Ross

    Venous iPad app and promotion

    iliac-vein-compression-education (opens in a new window) download document
    Download the Venous IVUS Tutor app

