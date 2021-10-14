Search terms

Maintenance services
Request Other Services
Export List Views of Case and Installed Product
For cases (any event type) with status shown as ‘New’ or ‘In Progress’, you can add additional comments from the Case Details page to communicate the latest information quickly to your Philips support team. You can also add attachments to the case.
Review/Update a case
Review/Update a case

Once you have located the case you wish to update, you can add the case activity ‘Customer Comment’.

 

  1. Click the “Add Case Activity” button .
  2. Add as much detail as possible with regard to the issue to ensure a quick resolution.
  3. As you see below, to help troubleshoot, you can also add Patient Health Information. Do this only if it will help in the troubleshooting process. Information entered in this field will only be visible to authorized Philips personnel.
  4. Click the “Save” button once you have completed the description and/or Patient Health Information.
Customer comment example
Example of how a Customer Comment appears on the Case Details screen
Add attachments to case
Add attachments to the case

You can add attachments during the case creation/update case process, so that you can elaborate and show your issue in more detail.

 

  1. Once you have located the case you can add attachment/s File Upload tab.
  2. You are then asked to accept conditions
Adding comments
3. If accepted, please add comments to the attached file
Select files from your computer
4. You can select one or more files from your computer to be uploaded
Upload files
5. Once selected click the ‘Done’ button

 

The system will accept avi, .csv, .doc, .docx, .hevc, .jpeg, .jpg, .log, .mov, .mp4, .pdf, .png, .ppt, .pptx, .qt, .txt, .wmv, .xls, .xlsx files with a maximum file size of 5MB.

 
Case details screen
Example of how an attachment appears on the Case Details screen in the File Upload tab
Case tracking
Case Tracking

The Case Tracking tab on Case Details page allows you to view information about the status of the incident case. The current status, actions taken in the past and further steps are displayed chronogically, the most recent items on top.

 

Here you can find insight on:

 

  • Remote Intervention
  • Dispatch of Engineer
  • Onsite Intervention
  • Bench Repair
  • Parts Order
Tracking parts orders
Track the status of your parts orders

If a part is ordered, you will see this information in the Case Tracking tab. You will be able to track the status and information of the ordered part. When the part is sent, the tracking URL will be automatically added. This allows you to track your delivery.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

