Review/Update a case
Once you have located the case you wish to update, you can add the case activity ‘Customer Comment’.
Add attachments to the case
You can add attachments during the case creation/update case process, so that you can elaborate and show your issue in more detail.
5. Once selected click the ‘Done’ button
The system will accept avi, .csv, .doc, .docx, .hevc, .jpeg, .jpg, .log, .mov, .mp4, .pdf, .png, .ppt, .pptx, .qt, .txt, .wmv, .xls, .xlsx files with a maximum file size of 5MB.
Case Tracking
The Case Tracking tab on Case Details page allows you to view information about the status of the incident case. The current status, actions taken in the past and further steps are displayed chronogically, the most recent items on top.
Here you can find insight on:
Track the status of your parts orders
If a part is ordered, you will see this information in the Case Tracking tab. You will be able to track the status and information of the ordered part. When the part is sent, the tracking URL will be automatically added. This allows you to track your delivery.
