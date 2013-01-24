Through our Multi-Vendor Service offerings, we can provide a customized approach to help you address your specific challenges. We offer vendor agnostic, multi-modality solutions for maintenance, lifecycle, and performance services for your imaging and biomedical assets. Designed to cost-effectively manage all of your clinical assets across one or multiple sites of care, we help simplify data and insight gathering, drive operational excellence and enhance the patient and staff experience. This comprehensive portfolio of service solutions sets you on a course for continuous improvement.
How we deliver value
Predictable Cost Savings
Achieve immediate savings over your current service spend, and realize continual efficiency gains to further control costs.
Quality and Accountability
Experience the security of award-winning service, standardized processes and clearly defined metrics driving operational excellence.
Trusted Advisor
Benefit with LEAN enterprise service delivery from dedicated service solution teams and data driven insights to keep an eye on multi-year goals.
Combining quality, process, and metrics to achieve operational excellence
Our Multi-Vendor Services help to support the maintenance and management of your clinical assets for the cost-effective use of your operational budget. Using a comprehensive approach our solutions are designed to fit the unique needs and budget of each hospital, enabling higher predictability of costs that help you to develop strategic decision-making.
Philips forecasted Average immediate savings realized by contracted customers.
See how Philips and Mackenzie Health are advancing their smart hospital vision, achieving success through an outcome-based technology management partnership.
Exceptional global OEM quality and accountability across the enterprise
Whether we are supporting you with full-service or helping your in-house engineers, through a LEAN certified process our service solutions follow a defined set of standards to help you reduce maintenance complexity, and to simplify lifecycle management across your hospital departments. With 25 years of innovative service expertise and a million clinical assets managed, balanced with an extensive portfolio of healthcare technology and equipment, we are able to provide your facility with a customized service solution to help you meet your goals.
Awarded Certifications
Tracked number of assets managed for Philips customers
Customer case study - Phoenix Childrens
Trusted Advisor
Expertise in enterprise service delivery, from maintenance to driving operational excellence
Adhering to strict guidelines and procedures, our service teams are able to customize solutions to meet your exact challenges. From traditional maintenance only contracts to comprehensive solutions that incorporate a portfolio of added capabilities such as data-driven tools to identify equipment usage and replacement opportunities, operational performance, advanced technology and consulting.
2019 IMV ServiceTrak Study Certified by Underwriters Laboratory
As seen in HealthCare Business News: See how Philips Multi-Vendor Services supports customer’s clinical asset readiness, and more.
Powerful asset management software that helps you improve accuracy about your overall inventory, availability, service history and costs, parts procurement, security vulnerabilities, compliance and capital planning needs.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
