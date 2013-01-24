CyberMDX is a global leader in healthcare cybersecurity, recognized by Forrester¹, Gartner, and Frost & Sullivan², and is a valued Philips partner. Their scalable, easy-to-deploy security solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. They work to ensure your organization experiences operational safety, continuity through continuous asset discovery, comprehensive risk profiling, AI-powered containment, and compliance and governance capabilities.

Sensitive and vulnerable medical devices are often connected to your IT networks without the proper visibility for safe and secure operation. Inadequate or deficient security measures mean OS patching or endpoints are not in place. Insufficient security expertise, staff resources, and IT tools stand in the way of establishing a secure profile. This unchecked exposure to patient data adds greater pressure to safely comply to regulatory standards (i.e. HIPAA). CyberMDX helps address these issues.